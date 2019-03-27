Chelsea name their price to sell in-demand star to Manchester United or Liverpool

Chelsea have reportedly named their price for Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer as Manchester United, Liverpool and Bayern Munich pursue the youngster.

According to Sport Bild, the Blues want £42.5million for the England international, with the German outlet linking the player as a target for Bayern and Liverpool.

United have been linked with Hudson-Odoi as well, with the Times claiming today that the Red Devils were preparing a summer bid for the 18-year-old.

It’s hard to imagine Chelsea will easily sell such a promising young talent to a major Premier League rival, but it does seem the player has his price.

CFC are in a weakened negotiating position as Hudson-Odoi will be out of contract at the end of next season, meaning they could only get a compensation fee for him.

It will be intriguing to see where Hudson-Odoi ends up if he does leave Stamford Bridge, but there’s no doubt he could add something to both Man Utd and Liverpool.

At Old Trafford, he’d be a necessary upgrade on Alexis Sanchez, while Liverpool could do with more options in attack after a major dip in form from both Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino this season.