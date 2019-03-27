Former Liverpool star stopped by police after DANGEROUS crime

Former Liverpool star Craig Bellamy was stopped by police for drink driving and speeding, having been found to be nearly over double the legal limit in terms of alcohol units.

The Welshman overtook a police car whilst driving in Cardiff and was immediately pulled over and breathalysed, though he felt he was no longer under the influence of the drink.

This is not the first time Bellamy has been banned from driving, according to the Sun, in what is another damning off-the-field incident to blight the former Premier League star’s career.

The report goes on to say the 39-year-old has been fined £650 and banned from driving for 18 months after this conviction.

His solicitor said: “He now realises this was bad judgement and is deeply ashamed and remorseful for his actions that lead to this event.”