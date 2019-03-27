Menu

“Welcome to Arsenal” – These Gunners fans sense transfer opportunity after announcement elsewhere

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal fans seem pretty excited by today’s news that Bayern Munich have signed Atletico Madrid left-back Lucas Hernandez.

The Bavarian giants have confirmed the deal on their official site this afternoon, which will go through in the summer in time for next season.

MORE: Unai Emery offers Mesut Ozil’s number 10 shirt to £38m Arsenal transfer target but must meet one more key demand

The question now is – what next for Bayern’s current left-back David Alaba, who’s, you know, pretty good too?

The Austria international has been one of his side’s most important players for many years now, winning a host of major honours at the Allianz Arena, including playing a part in the 2012/13 treble win.

As noted by Goal, Alaba has also confessed to being an Arsenal fan in the past, so could the arrival of a new left-back lead him to the Emirates Stadium?

More Stories / Latest News

While it’s obviously not as simple as that, these fans are hopeful that this could be a good time to make a move for the player, who will undoubtedly face more competition for his place than before.

Unai Emery could really do with a player like the 26-year-old in his ranks, with Nacho Monreal ageing and Sead Kolasinac not really good enough.

Will he listen to these rather optimistic fans…?

More Stories David Alaba lucas hernandez