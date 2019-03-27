Menu

Real Madrid given headache after being presented with £68m Manchester United transfer offer

Real Madrid reportedly have a decision to make after Gareth Bale presented them with a transfer offer he has from Manchester United.

According to Diario Gol, the Red Devils are ready to pay around £68million for the Wales international, which is some way off Real’s asking price for him.

Still, the report suggests Los Blancos do want Bale gone, and are now in a tricky situation as United try to bring him to Old Trafford this summer.

MUFC fans will surely hope something can be agreed, with Bale likely a much-needed upgrade on Alexis Sanchez if he joins.

Despite the 29-year-old not being at his best in La Liga for some time now, he was near-unplayable during his time in the Premier League with Tottenham.

Gareth Bale to leave Real Madrid for Manchester United?

If Bale could get anywhere close to that kind of form again at United, he’d be a fine signing for the club, who are seemingly making new attacking players a priority this summer.

Jadon Sancho is one player linked with them by the Evening Standard and others, while Antoine Griezmann has been strongly linked with them by Sport.

