Real Madrid given headache after being presented with £68m Manchester United transfer offer

Real Madrid reportedly have a decision to make after Gareth Bale presented them with a transfer offer he has from Manchester United.

According to Diario Gol, the Red Devils are ready to pay around £68million for the Wales international, which is some way off Real’s asking price for him.

Still, the report suggests Los Blancos do want Bale gone, and are now in a tricky situation as United try to bring him to Old Trafford this summer.

MUFC fans will surely hope something can be agreed, with Bale likely a much-needed upgrade on Alexis Sanchez if he joins.

Despite the 29-year-old not being at his best in La Liga for some time now, he was near-unplayable during his time in the Premier League with Tottenham.

If Bale could get anywhere close to that kind of form again at United, he’d be a fine signing for the club, who are seemingly making new attacking players a priority this summer.

Jadon Sancho is one player linked with them by the Evening Standard and others, while Antoine Griezmann has been strongly linked with them by Sport.