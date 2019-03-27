Manchester United rival Arsenal for €40m transfer of in-form star

Manchester United are the latest club to be linked with an interest in the transfer of Benfica left-back and rumoured Arsenal target Alejandro Grimaldo.

Sport recently linked the 23-year-old with Arsenal and Manchester City, but Calciomercato now mention Man Utd and Juventus as suitors, translating a story from the print edition of Tuttosport.

Grimaldo certainly seems like he could add something to the squads at both the Emirates Stadium and Old Trafford, though Arsenal’s need is surely greater.

The Gunners urgently need an upgrade on Sead Kolasinac, and a long-term replacement for the ageing Nacho Monreal on the left-hand side of their defence.

United, meanwhile, have Luke Shaw and Ashley Young as options on that side of the pitch, even if they could benefit from adding Grimaldo and having more depth, particularly with Young usually now operating at right-back.

Grimaldo is a Spain Under-21 international who had stints with Valencia and Barcelona at youth level before really coming into his own with Benfica.

The defender certainly now looks more than ready for a big move and Calciomercato state he’d likely cost around €40million.