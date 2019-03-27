Eden Hazard expected to complete Real Madrid transfer despite Chelsea efforts

Eden Hazard is reportedly in pole position to get his transfer to Real Madrid despite Chelsea still trying to tie him down to a new contract.

According to Marca, the Belgium international is the best-placed player to link up with Zinedine Zidane at the Bernabeu next season.

Hazard would certainly make sense as a priority signing for Los Blancos, who are yet to replace Cristiano Ronaldo since selling him to Juventus last summer.

Marca expect that the 28-year-old’s time in the Premier League is coming to an end, which is certainly bad news for Chelsea.

As noted in the report, the Blues may be facing a transfer ban this summer, meaning they couldn’t even bring in a new signing to replace Hazard if he were to move to Madrid.

Luckily, they signed Christian Pulisic before loaning him back to Borussia Dortmund in January, so the USA international could be one option to take on the Hazard role when he moves to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Still, that’s a lot of pressure on a young player like Pulisic, and CFC would surely have liked the option of spending the money they could bring in from Hazard’s sale on strengthening a squad that is struggling to make the top four as it is.