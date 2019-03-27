BREAKTHROUGH: Manchester United ‘closer to securing €125million transfer’ after shock development

Manchester United have reportedly been given a huge transfer boost regarding their pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic.

The Croatia international has long been linked with the Red Devils, who could do with replacing Nemanja Matic and Fred after underwhelming seasons.

And now it looks like Rakitic won’t be signing a new contract with Barcelona as the Catalan giants are open to a summer sale, according to ESPN.

This gives Man Utd a huge boost in pursuit of the 30-year-old, who ESPN say has a release clause of €125million, though he will likely be sold for less than that.

Rakitic’s quality and experience at the highest level could make him a dream signing as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer begins rebuilding this United squad.

However, Paris Saint-Germain are also mentioned as suitors for the former Sevilla man, so it remains to be seen whether a move to the Premier League or Ligue 1 will be his preference.

MUFC fans will hope Rakitic chooses Old Trafford, though other big-name midfielders have also been linked with the club, such as Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos and PSG contract rebel Adrien Rabiot.