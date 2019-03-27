Manager responds to Arsenal transfer interest in star player

Arsenal have received a transfer update of sorts following links with highly-rated young Charlton Athletic midfielder Joe Aribo.

Responding to the speculation surrounding Aribo, Addicks boss Lee Bowyer said he wasn’t too concerned about the 22-year-old’s future as he’d recently spoken with him about a new contract.

Bowyer says he expects the Arsenal transfer talk is coming from Aribo’s agent, but Gunners fans will be hoping they still have a chance of snapping up this top young talent in the summer.

Asked about the Aribo Arsenal links, Bowyer was quoted by the Metro as saying: ‘If it’s true then it’s good on our behalf. It means the job we are doing with him is a good job.

‘But I think it’s his agent if I’m honest. I’m not reading too much into that.

‘I spoke to Joe last week, I had a meeting with him. He wants to sign and I think it’s just trying to agree with his agent. Joe likes it here.’

Unai Emery is unlikely to have huge amounts to spend ahead of next season, so Arsenal will need to be smart in the transfer market and identify emerging talent like this on the cheap.

The north Londoners did well last summer to bring in Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira, who arrived as relative unknowns but who have really shone in their first seasons in the Premier League.

Aribo could be a player ready to make a similar impact after his impressive breakthrough at Charlton.