One particular Liverpool ace who has been touted to have a significant role in the first-team in the future has revealed that he’d rather stay with his loan club than return to Anfield.

According to an interview with German newspaper Bild, Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic ‘would choose’ to stay with Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin for at least another year and maybe even two.

The Serbian international has been very impressive for tenth place Hertha this season, in 16 league appearances this season the star has scored three goals and registered one assist.

Liverpool fans would no doubt love to see Grujic develop into a starting eleven player for the Reds, especially given that the ace was Jurgen Klopp’s first signing back after the German took charge in October 2015.

When asked if the remaining games of the season would be his last for Hertha, Grujic responded with this:

“Hopefully not! Because I feel very comfortable in Berlin. Hertha gave me the great opportunity to play in the Bundesliga.

“I’m still pretty young, for me this Hertha time – with the exception of injuries – has been brilliant so far to show my qualities. But ultimately I can not decide.

“But if I could choose myself, I would stay with Hertha for another year, or maybe even two years, to make a very good name for me by improving all my qualities. And that’s only possible if you do every game.”

The praise that Grujic has received from Hertha head coach Pal Dardai reveals just how significant the 23-year-old has been for the team since he joined in the summer.

Dardai revealed that Grujic was the best midfielder that he’s ever seen at Hertha, quite the praise considering he’s been at the club for a total of 22 years (14 as a player, 8 as coach/manager), here’s what he had to say as per the official Bundesliga website:

“I’ve been at Hertha for 22 years, this isn’t meant as an insult to anyone else, but Marko is by far the best midfielder I’ve seen in my time at the club.”

Grujic’s impressive performances in February even saw him nominated for the Bundesliga Rookie of the Month award.

Despite his injury troubles Grujic has made a massive impact for Hertha whenever her’s played:

Hertha Berlin with and without Marko Grujic starting in the Bundesliga this season For more player stats — https://t.co/G7ismt3pEt pic.twitter.com/bZxFqijtws — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 27, 2019

Do you think that Grujic has what it takes to develop himself into a first-team player for Liverpool or do you think the Reds will eventually cash in on the young midfielder once his stock rises?