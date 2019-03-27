Club line up £34m-plus-player transfer bid for Liverpool attacker

Liverpool could be offered an intriguing swap deal for Sadio Mane this summer as Real Madrid chase the transfer of the in-form Reds forward.

The Senegal international has been one of Liverpool’s stand-out performers for much of this season, and this has recently seen him linked ever more strongly with Real Madrid.

Marca claim Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is a keen admirer of Mane, and now the latest from Don Balon is that Real could be prepared to try a bid of around £34million and throw Marco Asensio into the deal.

Liverpool may well be tempted to accept such a proposal, with Asensio long thought of as one of the most talented young players in Europe.

The Spain international has, however, seen his form go slightly downhill this season, so it’s not too surprising to see his club could try using him as a bargaining chip in deals for new attacking players.

On current form, Mane would undoubtedly be an upgrade for Real, though that doesn’t mean Liverpool couldn’t see some benefit from this deal.

Jurgen Klopp has a great record of getting the best out of young players, and Asensio could well end up being a great fit for the way his LFC side play.

While it would be risky, it would be interesting to see if Liverpool could end up allowing Mane to leave for such a proposal.