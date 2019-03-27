Liverpool ace reveals Barcelona transfer offer as he confirms he’s not signing new contract

Liverpool youngster Bobby Adekanye has confirmed he won’t be signing a new contract with the club after failing to break into Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The 20-year-old attacker joined the Reds from Barcelona a few years ago but has not progressed as he would have hoped, with a return to the Nou Camp now apparently an option.

“(Being left out of the pre-season tour to the US) was disappointing and it has contributed to the fact that I do not want to renew my contract,” he told Dutch outlet Voetbal Zone.

”If they promise such things and it doesn’t happen, I don’t know what will happen if I sign for three years.

“It (Lazio) is one of the clubs that is interested, but it is not yet 100% decided.

“I also heard from Barcelona , ??in the Netherlands Willem II came by. I can’t name the entire list of clubs now, because then we will be busy tomorrow.”

Liverpool fans may be disappointed to see a promising young talent failing to get a look-in at Anfield, though it’s not like Klopp hasn’t been open to promoting youth in his time in charge.

Players like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez and others have been given first-team roles by the German tactician, but it seems Adekanye may just not be quite in the same league.

This may not be the only player Liverpool lose to Barcelona this summer, with the Mirror translating translating a report from Diario Sport that left-back Alberto Moreno is being lined up for a surprise switch to the Catalan giants.