Sadio Mane tempted to leave Liverpool for Real Madrid transfer for one key reason

Liverpool star Sadio Mane is reportedly tempted by the prospect of a link-up with Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid as transfer speculation over his future hots up.

Yesterday, Marca linked Mane as a top target for Los Blancos boss Zidane, while Don Balon have claimed Liverpool could be offered Marco Asensio as part of a swap deal for the Senegal international.

And now a fresh report from Marca claims the player himself could be swayed by the prospect of playing under the legendary Zidane, despite his closeness with Jurgen Klopp as well.

This is all rather worrying for Liverpool, who have had their star players poached by Europe’s elite on a few too many occasions in recent years.

Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho are among those to recently leave for Barcelona, while in the last decade big names like Raheem Sterling and Fernando Torres have also left for their Premier League rivals.

Mane would be another big loss, but it makes sense that Real are after a player of his type as they surely need to strengthen up front after selling Cristiano Ronaldo last summer and failing to really replace him.

The 26-year-old has been one of LFC’s most in-form players this season, out-shining the likes of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino by really raising his game for Klopp’s title-chasers.