Manchester United ready to pay €80m to beat Chelsea and Barcelona to attacker transfer

Manchester United are reportedly one of the clubs ready to pay big to win the transfer battle over Eintracht Frankfurt forward Luka Jovic this summer.

The Serbia international has shown himself to be one of the most exciting young talents in Europe at the moment, attracting recent links with a host of top clubs.

The latest from Don Balon is that Man Utd are joined by Real Madrid, Juventus and others in being prepared to fork out around €80million for his services.

The piece, however, focuses mainly on Barcelona’s potential interest in Jovic, which makes sense given the club’s need to think about bringing in a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez.

Jovic seems ideal for them, though it would also undoubtedly be great to see him in the Premier League, with United making sense as a destination too due to a dip in form from Romelu Lukaku this season.

Chelsea also look in desperate need of a new striker, with Goal recently linking them with Jovic too.

On current form, the 21-year-old would probably be an upgrade on struggling loan signing Gonzalo Higuain, who has not really been a major improvement on Alvaro Morata, who was shipped out on loan to Atletico Madrid in January.