Video: Michael Owen compares Man City youngster to Zinedine Zidane

BT Sport pundit Michael Owen has made the rather bold claim that Manchester City youngster Phil Foden has a similar playing style to Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane.

More specifically, Owen praised the way Foden runs with the ball as though it’s on a string, always looking like he has it under his complete control.

"It's like the ball is on a string for him, he doesn't even have to look at it." "He was born to be with the ball!" ? Michael Owen draws comparisons between Phil Foden and Zinedine Zidane… pic.twitter.com/f9AFeIWDae — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 26, 2019

Foden has had a few chances in City’s first-team this season despite fierce competition, and he’s also shone for England’s Under-21s.

Zidane or not, the 18-year-old certainly looks like he has a bright future in the game.