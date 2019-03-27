Manchester United are reportedly refusing to give up on Alexis Sanchez and allow him a transfer away from the club.

This is despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer having previously raised concerns about the Chile international ever getting back to his best, according to the Evening Standard.

This also follows the Daily Star recently claiming Solskjaer placed Sanchez on a list of three players he wanted out of the club this summer, along with Antonio Valencia and Marcos Rojo.

Sanchez has been a major flop since joining from Arsenal, but the Standard claim United chiefs want to give him more time and are reluctant to lose the commercial value he holds.

It remains to be seen what this could do to Man Utd’s transfer plans ahead of next season, with a number of attacking players who’d most likely replace Sanchez recently linked with the Red Devils.

The Sun have claimed MUFC are in for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, while Sport have linked them with Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann.

United fans will surely be hoping they can see the back of Sanchez soon and bring in a new attacking player like one of those two, but this latest report from the Standard will certainly worry a large number of supporters.