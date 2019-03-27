Manchester United prepared to pay world-record fee to secure priority transfer

Manchester United are reportedly drawing up transfer plans for the summer and are ready to pay big to sign a new defender.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils remain interested in Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly and Inter Milan’s Milan Skriniar.

And the report adds that the club concede it may take breaking the world transfer record of £75million for a defender to get one of their top targets in.

This certainly seems essential for United, who have not sufficiently strengthened at the back for some time now, while rivals Liverpool and Manchester City have set the pace in the Premier League title race this season following major investments in that area of the pitch.

Pep Guardiola notably brought in goalkeeper Ederson and three full-backs before they won the title last season, as well as signing Aymeric Laporte that January.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have also splashed out huge amounts of cash on goalkeeper Alisson and centre-back Virgil van Dijk, making them a far more solid outfit than they had been previously.

United should have the resources to do something similar, and fans would surely take any one of Koulibaly or Skriniar.