Manchester United plan €60m transfer bid to fix problem position

Manchester United are reportedly planning to make an offer of around €60million to seal the transfer of Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti.

The France international has been linked with both the Red Devils and with their Premier League rivals Arsenal in a report from Mundo Deportivo today, and it seems a bid could now be in the works.

That’s according to Don Balon, who claim United are ready to try their luck with an offer of around €60m to tempt Barcelona into selling Umtiti.

The report goes on to suggest this bid might well be enough for Barca to consider a sale, while star player Lionel Messi has also given the player’s exit the green light.

Mundo Deportivo’s report suggested Umtiti’s departure could come as the club try to sign Ajax wonderkid Matthijs de Ligt in defence.

This could be great news for Man Utd if they manage to snap up the 25-year-old, who could certainly solve what has long been a problem position for the club.

The Manchester Evening News have also linked MUFC with top defenders like Kalidou Koulibaly and Milan Skriniar, but Umtiti could be another quality option to provide an upgrade on the likes of Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Chris Smalling.