Barcelona ready to offer two players to Manchester United in mammoth transfer deal

Manchester United could be offered a very tempting transfer deal from Barcelona this summer as they continue to be linked with Marcus Rashford.

Mundo Deportivo yesterday linked the England international as being among Barca’s targets to replace Luis Suarez, and it looks like they may be really stepping up their interest.

According to a stunning report from Don Balon, the Catalan giants are contemplating trying an offer of two of their attacking players in exchange for Rashford, with Philippe Coutinho and Malcom to be offered to United.

This could be a great way for Man Utd to strengthen their attack on the cheap, with Coutinho a world class performer during his time in the Premier League with Liverpool, even if it hasn’t quite worked out for him at the Nou Camp.

Malcom, meanwhile, also looked a hugely promising young talent in his time at Bordeaux before his move to Barcelona, which has proven challenging for him.

Both Brazilians could revive their careers at Old Trafford, though it remains to be seen if United would feel that was worth risking the loss of Rashford for.

Either way, it looks like this Rashford transfer saga won’t be going away any time soon.