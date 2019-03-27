Highly-rated Manchester City youngster Lukas Nmecha has shocked some fans by pledging his international allegiance to Germany, despite youth appearances for England.

Forward Nmecha, who has been capped for England all through the Under-16s to the Under-21s, has switched his international allegiance to Germany – the country of his birth.

According to The Sun, Nmecha came to England as a child when his parents decided to move from Hamburg. The report also highlights that Germany youth coach Stefan Kuntz convinced the star to make the switch, Kuntz went to Nmecha’s house to get him to switch his international allegiance.

Nmecha made his debut for Germany with the Under-21s against England yesterday evening, the forward who is on loan at Preston North End this season came off the bench and played 30 minutes. Germany beat England 2-1 thanks to a last-minute winner.

Man City’s Lukas Nmecha says he is sticking with Germany despite having played with England up to U21 level: “I chose Germany, where I was born. I've been thinking a long time about what I really want, that was the right decision, and it's final.” #DFB #MCFC #PNEFC — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) March 27, 2019

Nmecha left his mark on the England youth sides, the City ace scored the all important goal that sent England’s Under-19s to the European Championships finals in 2017:

Nmecha followed that up by scoring the winner in the final of the tournament, it’s worth remembering that this triumph for the Under-19s shed the light on talented young wonderkids Mason Mount, Ryan Sessegnon and Reece James, would all of their careers be where they are right now if it wasn’t for Nmecha’s crucial goals?:

Well done @England under 19's. @LukasNmecha scores the winner as they beat Portugal 2-1 in the European final. pic.twitter.com/70HKk5UBRY — Mid Cheshire Blues (@midcheshiremcsc) July 15, 2017

To make the story even more bizarre, Nmecha’s last international appearance (November 2018) came for the England Under-20s against Germany, Nmecha also bagged a goal and assist for England in this game:

Lukas Nmecha coming on for his Germany U21 debut v England U21s. His last International appearance was for England U20s. v Germany U20s. — Rowd (@RowdenJRSG) March 26, 2019

Lukas’ younger brother Felix – who is also on the books at City, played for England’s Under-19s during this international break, I wonder if Felix will follow in his brother’s footsteps and switch to Germany as well.

Felix has already experienced the youth setup of both countries as he briefly switch to Germany and played for there Under-18s before switching back to England. Felix has represented Germany’s Under-18s, England’s Under-18s and England’s Under-19s – all in the past year.

Nmecha achieved a lot in England’s youth ranks and his contributions were vital, we can only wish the star well for the future.