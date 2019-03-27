Manchester United’s Paul Pogba to feature in Netflix documentary about former Premier League star

Former Arsenal and Chelsea striker Nicolas Anelka is reportedly set to be the subject of a new documentary on Netflix in 2020.

According to French source L’Equipe, the programme will feature Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, as well as former players Thierry Henry and Patrice Evra as among the guests on the documentary.

This could certainly make for interesting viewing, even though not much more information is currently being given on what kind of things we’ll be learning about Anelka.

The 40-year-old was long something of an enigmatic character in a long and successful career at the highest level which was not without its contrasting highs and lows.

Anelka shone for Arsenal as a youngster, where he really made his breakthrough in the game, before a nomadic career with the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool, Manchester City, Bolton, Chelsea and Juventus.

One imagines Wenger will have plenty from their time at Arsenal to shed light on, but it will be intriguing to hear from current France international Pogba as well, for whom Anelka must have been something of a reference for this generation of players growing up.