Manchester United have reportedly held talks over a transfer move for Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic, with Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic being lined up to replace him at the Nou Camp.

ESPN have reported of Rakitic’s Barcelona future being in doubt, and there’s a fresh update that looks like very promising news from a Man Utd point of view.

According to Don Balon, the Croatia international, valued at around £68million, is already negotiating a move away from Barca, with United alongside Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus as the teams he’s talking with.

And an exit for Rakitic looks all the more likely due to Barcelona being confident of replacing him with Lazio’s Milinkovic-Savic this summer, despite the Serbian starlet also being a target for Real Madrid, according to Don Balon.

United could certainly do with winning this transfer battle, with Rakitic an ideal replacement for Michael Carrick after his retirement last summer.

Fred was brought in to replace him but has not made much of an impact in his first season at Old Trafford, with the experienced and proven winner Rakitic surely an upgrade.

The 31-year-old has won a host of major honours throughout his career, and also formed a key part of that Croatia side that reached their first ever World Cup final last summer.