Real Madrid star tempted by Arsenal & Liverpool but could be used in ambitious swap transfer

Real Madrid attacking midfielder James Rodriguez is reportedly tempted by a move to the Premier League as Arsenal and Liverpool show an interest in a transfer.

However, the Colombia international could now be used alongside Madrid team-mate Isco in an ambitious swap deal with Paris Saint-Germain for Kylian Mbappe, according to Don Balon.

It remains to be seen if PSG would let their star player go for such a deal, with Rodriguez and Isco perhaps not the most tempting players to sign right now.

Rodriguez has been on a two-year loan at Bayern Munich, and despite some signs of returning to his best form, he’s generally failed to live up to the hype in recent times.

Of course, the 27-year-old could rediscover his best form for a club like Arsenal or Liverpool, where he might get more of a starring role.

Arsenal in particular look in need of a replacement for Mesut Ozil, who’s fallen out of favour under Unai Emery for much of the season, and who could be leaving this summer, according to the Daily Mirror.

Liverpool, meanwhile, could benefit from more depth in attack as the likes of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino have gone a little off the boil this season.