Video: Some Senegal fans send message to Liverpool star Sadio Mane over Real Madrid transfer

If you look closely in this video below, it appears as though some Senegal fans have made it clear they want Sadio Mane to stay at Liverpool instead of seal a transfer to Real Madrid.

The 26-year-old has recently been linked as a target for the Spanish giants by Marca, following a superb season at Anfield.

Senegal fans letting Mane know that they don't want him to go Real Madrid with a sign that has the Real Madrid badge with a cross through it. We thank you for your service ??pic.twitter.com/IIY7JEseCF — Ahmed (@FtblAhmed) March 27, 2019

However, the feeling among some Senegal supporters is that he should snub an offer to move to the Bernabeu, as a few fans can be seen holding up a banner with the Real Madrid logo and a red cross through it.

Liverpool fans will love this gesture – now they just need to hope it works!