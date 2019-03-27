Menu

Video: Some Senegal fans send message to Liverpool star Sadio Mane over Real Madrid transfer

Liverpool FC
Posted by

If you look closely in this video below, it appears as though some Senegal fans have made it clear they want Sadio Mane to stay at Liverpool instead of seal a transfer to Real Madrid.

The 26-year-old has recently been linked as a target for the Spanish giants by Marca, following a superb season at Anfield.

However, the feeling among some Senegal supporters is that he should snub an offer to move to the Bernabeu, as a few fans can be seen holding up a banner with the Real Madrid logo and a red cross through it.

Liverpool fans will love this gesture – now they just need to hope it works!

