Manchester United in pole position to close in on centre-back transfer in coming weeks

Manchester United are reported as being the main contenders to seal the transfer of Saint-Etienne wonderkid defender William Saliba.

French source Le 10 Sport link the exciting 18-year-old with interest from all over Europe, but state that Man Utd look in the strongest position to close in on a deal in the coming weeks.

The Red Devils could certainly do with bringing in more defensive options this summer, though admittedly a youngster like Saliba is probably not being lined up for a first-team role this early in his career.

The France youth international looks a top prospect for the future and one Saint-Etienne won’t want to lose, but United would be a hard club for any young player to turn down.

While Saliba would probably have to wait a little while before seeing first-team action at Old Trafford, the Premier League giants are one of the big clubs around Europe more well known for being ready to hand opportunities to young players and develop promising talent.