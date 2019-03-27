Mike Phelan discusses Manchester United future as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer closes in on job

Manchester United coach Mike Phelan has discussed his future at the club amid ongoing speculation over whether or not the Red Devils will hire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer permanently.

The Norwegian tactician has been a revelation since he replaced Jose Mourinho in December, and surely deserves the chance to take over permanently after only initially being brought in as interim boss.

Phelan has played a big role working alongside Solskjaer, and it’s not entirely clear if he’ll stay on despite a report from the Mail claiming United could make an announcement on Solskjaer in the coming days.

Speaking to Fox Sports, Phelan was a little vague about his situation, but suggested he would be open to returning to his role at A-League side Central Coast Mariners.

‘It’s just a case of how things develop over the next couple of months,’ he said.

‘It’s a busy time for Manchester United obviously.

‘But the season is coming to an end in Australia so I think once decisions are made back over in England then I think we’ll open those discussions again with the Mariners and hopefully the partnership can continue.’

United fans will surely hope Phelan is also kept on alongside Solskjaer, with the pair proving quite the dream team at Old Trafford.

The 56-year-old is vastly experienced, having held several roles at Man Utd during the Sir Alex Ferguson era, and has a connection with the club from his playing days too.