Arsenal rival Manchester United for big-name Barcelona transfer raid

Arsenal could be ready to show some ambition in the transfer market this summer by joining Manchester United in the running to sign Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti.

The France international is one of the finest centre-backs in Europe and could undoubtedly strengthen both Arsenal or United a great deal next season given their respective woes at the back.

Umtiti’s future at Barcelona, however, may be in doubt due to the Catalan giants’ pursuit of Ajax starlet Matthijs de Ligt for that position, according to Mundo Deportivo.

While it makes sense that Barca might be eager to win the race for such an exciting young talent in De Ligt, it need not reflect badly on Umtiti, who has been rock solid in his time at the Nou Camp.

If this means Arsenal or United can take advantage, they’d be adding a potentially world class player to their ranks next season.

For the Gunners, the 25-year-old would me a major upgrade on Shkodran Mustafi, who has been a particular weak link for the club.

United could also benefit from Umtiti as an upgrade on the likes of Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Eric Bailly.