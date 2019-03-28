Solskjaer ready to make risky Manchester United transfer decision on former Mourinho target

Manchester United seem to be cooling their interest in a potential transfer move for Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld, according to latest reports.

The Belgium international has long been linked with the Red Devils, and, having shown himself to be one of the most solid centre-backs in the Premier League in recent times, makes sense as a priority for a team struggling in defence.

However, the Daily Mirror claim Alderweireld was more of a target of former United manager Jose Mourinho than of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was confirmed as his replacement on a permanent basis on Thursday.

It seems United may now prioritise a different kind of defender, with the Mirror suggesting Solskjaer may only go for backup as he’s happy with the options he has in that area.

This could be a bit of a risk as Alderweireld is undoubtedly a quality performer proven at this level, while the Mirror add that he looks set to be available on the cheap this summer.

The report goes on to say Juventus could now emerge as the main suitors for the Spurs man, but it seems silly for MUFC not to be in the running.

It has previously been claimed by the Manchester Evening News that Man Utd could be ready to pay big for a new CB signing this summer, with names like Kalidou Koulibaly and Milan Skriniar mentioned, which rather goes against what the Mirror are claiming.