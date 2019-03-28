Arsenal, Liverpool or Man City must splash out €100m to prise forward away from Euro giants

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City are all reportedly interested in Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne, but they’ll have to dig deep into their pockets to sign him.

The 27-year-old has firmly established himself as an influential figure in Naples, scoring 76 goals in 297 appearances for the Partenopei, while also wearing the captain’s armband of his boyhood club.

Given his history and connection with Napoli, it would seem difficult to picture him anywhere else, but reports in Italy are suggesting that interest is building in the Italian international from England.

As noted by Calciomercato, via Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, Insigne can leave the Serie A giants for €100m, with Arsenal specifically noted as being keen to sign him.

Whether or not they can afford such a price-tag is a completely different matter, while a debate could be had over a more realistic valuation of the forward.

Further, Calciomercato also note how both Liverpool and Man City are interested in Insigne, via the paper edition of Il Mattino, although it’s added in that report that Napoli club president Aurelio De Laurentiis doesn’t want to sell and would only be tempted to talk terms if a bid of €100m was made.

There’s little doubt that Insigne could be a great asset for any of the clubs mentioned, offering quality depth in the final third with his goal threat and creativity.

However, having been unable to drag Napoli forward into a position to topple Juventus in Serie A, coupled with their failures in Europe in recent years, it has to be questioned whether or not he’s actually worth such a hefty fee.

Realistically, it would come as no surprise if the reported interest from the trio of Premier League sides dissipated as the summer draws closer, particularly if Napoli aren’t willing to lower their demands.