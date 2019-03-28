Arsenal ready to gamble and pay €35m for risky transfer

Arsenal are reportedly among the clubs ready to try their luck with a transfer move for Barcelona winger Malcom this summer.

The Brazilian starlet shone at previous club Bordeaux, looking one of the most exciting talents in Europe’s big five leagues last season.

However, it’s all gone wrong for Malcom since moving to Barcelona, where he’s not played as much and failed to make much of an impression when he has been given a chance by Ernesto Valverde.

According to Don Balon, Barcelona are now ready to accept letting the 22-year-old go this summer as long as they receive a bid of around €50million.

The report states, however, that they may struggle to get that much, with Arsenal and Tottenham named as the clubs ready to pay €35m, while Inter Milan would take him on loan.

The Gunners could do with Malcom recovering his best form as he would then undoubtedly be a fine signing, but fans may be concerned about signing a player so badly out of form, who will also be lacking match practice and confidence after this difficult season.