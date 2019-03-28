Arsenal tipped to swoop for €15m La Liga ace as Aaron Ramsey replacement

With Aaron Ramsey all set to leave Arsenal this summer to join Juventus, the Gunners must fill the void he leaves behind ahead of next season.

The Welshman has been a fundamental figure over the last decade, and his presence will undoubtedly be missed at the Emirates moving forward.

Aside from his goals, the creativity, energy and work-rate that he offers in midfield has been crucial for Arsenal, but reports in Spain claim that they may have identified a potential replacement for him.

According to Marca, Eibar ace Joan Jordan has attracted interest from the Gunners, who could look to launch a bid for the 24-year-old this summer, although it’s noted that he currently has a €15m release clause in his contract, which expires next year.

In turn, the La Liga outfit could be looking to cut him loose to avoid losing him on a free transfer next summer, and that is where Arsenal could see an opening in the transfer market.

Jordan has scored three goals and provided four assists in 29 appearances so far this season, playing in central midfield as more of an attacking threat.

On paper, that would suggest that he could fill the role left behind by Ramsey, but Arsenal will surely need to be fully convinced by him before using part of their budget to sign him.

The north London giants remain in the hunt for a Champions League qualification spot via a top-four finish in the Premier League this season, while they’re still in the Europa League and so that’s a separate path that could get them back to Europe’s top table next season.

That in turn could have a major impact on their summer budget, but for now, it seems as though Emery could be using his knowledge of his homeland to their advantage and Arsenal might eye up a swoop for Jordan at a relatively low cost to leave themselves with money to spend elsewhere too.