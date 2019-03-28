Arsenal’s awesome new-look XI for 2019/20 with transfers of £81m Barcelona duo and returning loan star

Arsenal seem to have some exciting transfer plans for the summer ahead, so we thought we’d have a look at how they could line up next season if those plans come to fruition.

It’s clear that changing manager has done some good at the Emirates Stadium, with Unai Emery looking in a good position to get the club back into the Champions League for next season.

However, the Spanish tactician also needs support in the way of transfer spending in a number of key areas, while some of the club’s youngsters returning from loan spells will be more ready to play regularly in the first-team.

Here’s our guess for a possible first XI for Emery to field in 2019/20 that could, with a bit of luck, make Arsenal more serious title contenders than they have been for a long time…

In defence, it’s being reported that Arsenal could be eyeing up an ambitious move for Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti.

Journalist Nicolo Schira claims the north Londoners have been in touch about signing the France international, who has also been linked with Manchester United and who could cost around £51million, according to Don Balon.

Umtiti would clearly be a big upgrade on Shkodran Mustafi, and be a worthy long-term successor to Laurent Koscielny, and he might not be the only Barcelona player on his way to Arsenal.

Don Balon claim the Premier League giants are ready to pay £30m to take Brazilian winger Malcom off the Catalans’ hands after his struggles to impress at the Nou Camp.

The 22-year-old did, however, look a serious talent at previous club Bordeaux, and could get more opportunities to show what he can do at Arsenal, where he’d surely be a major upgrade on Alex Iwobi out wide.

Also joining in attack could be James Rodriguez, with Don Balon reporting of talks taking place between Emery and the player over replacing Mesut Ozil, who has also been linked with an exit by the Mirror after playing much less often this season.

On the right-hand side, we’ve put Reiss Nelson, who has looked very promising on loan at Hoffenheim, even if he’s slightly failed to keep up the pace after such a flying start. Having previously shown promise at Arsenal as well, now could be his chance to become a regular in the first-team.

Finally, another defender coming in, according to Sport, is Benfica left-back Alejandro Grimaldo, who could be a necessary replacement for the ageing Nacho Monreal and the unconvincing Sead Kolasinac.