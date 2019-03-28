Barcelona put €50m+ price-tag on bit-part ace to make profit on summer exit

Barcelona will reportedly demand €50m or above for Malcom this summer if he leaves the Nou Camp after just one season.

The 22-year-old has struggled to make a decisive impact so far this year, scoring three goals in just 15 appearances as he has struggled to force his way into coach Ernesto Valverde’s plans on a regular basis.

That’s despite the fact Barcelona splashed out €41m to sign him from Bordeaux last year, as noted by The Guardian, with the Brazilian starlet often even failing to be included in the match-day squad.

With that in mind, it has to be questioned why the Catalan giants signed him in the first place, but it appears as though they will be willing to listen to offers this summer to sell him, but Mundo Deportivo report that they will demand €50m+ to let him go.

That would represent a profit from their initial outlay, as evidently Barcelona believe that Malcom’s stock hasn’t fallen this season and he still has a very bright future ahead of him.

It’s added that several European sides are interested in Malcom, including Inter, and so perhaps that could force a bidding war of sorts to reach the touted valuation from the reigning La Liga champions.

In contrast, it could be argued that Barcelona should show more faith in the talented forward and give him another season to prove his worth having now had a year to fully adapt and settle at the club.

That strategy appears to have worked for Ousmane Dembele after his initial struggles, but whether or not the club are willing to do the same with Malcom remains to be seen, especially if a rival outfit are willing to meet their reported demands this summer.