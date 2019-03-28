Chelsea at risk of losing talented 18-year-old starlet as Euro giants eye swoop

Chelsea youngster Daishawn Redan is reportedly being targeted by both AC Milan and Napoli as a move away from Stamford Bridge could materialise.

The 18-year-old has impressed at youth level so far this season, scoring 11 goals and providing two assists in 28 appearances.

With that in mind, he could be a talent for the future, and one that Chelsea would be well advised to keep hold of and bring through to the senior side in the coming years.

Nevertheless, as has been the case with countless young players at Stamford Bridge, they have struggled to make that next step and have often found themselves sent out on loan or sold.

In turn, Redan may be wary of that, and with Calciomercato reporting that both Milan and Napoli could offer him an alternative path in his career, he could be convinced to move on to further himself at a higher level and get more opportunities.

Everton, Leicester City, West Ham United and Borussia Monchengladbach are all said to be tracking his progress too, and so that arguably says a lot about how highly-rated he is if he is gaining so much interest from around England and Europe.

However, time will tell what he opts to do, as with Milan building a young squad under coach Gennaro Gattuso, a move to the San Siro could be a sensible move where he knows he could get more chances of regular playing time and bolster their attacking options.

Albeit unlikely still, with Chelsea’s transfer ban still in place for the next two windows, that could potentially give him a chance to stake his claim in the senior squad next season at least, and so perhaps trying to convince Maurizio Sarri of his quality will remain the priority for now.