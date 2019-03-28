Revealed: Chelsea legend’s SHOCKING threat to Barcelona star

Chelsea legend Claude Makelele has revealed a shocking threat he made to Barcelona’s Ronaldinho during a game once.

The Brazilian attacker was well known for being one of the trickiest and most skilful players of his generation, often proving a great entertainer to fans.

However, for opponents it can clearly be grating, and Makelele was obviously having none of it, as he revealed in an interview with RMC Sport:

“Hey pal, I’d prefer it you dribbled with good manners. But these tricks of yours are from the PlayStation,” he claims to have told Ronaldinho.

“I’ll send you to the hospital.”

Makelele then added that Ronaldinho ended up giving him the ball back.

The Frenchman may have been small, but he was a known warrior in that defensive midfield role, and clearly a player you wouldn’t want to mess with!