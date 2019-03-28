Chelsea will reportedly offer Callum Hudson-Odoi a contract worth £100,000-a-week in order to fend off interest and secure his future at Stamford Bridge.

The 18-year-old has impressed so far this season, scoring six goals and providing six assists in 24 appearances across youth and senior levels at Chelsea.

Further, he earned his first caps for England during the international break, impressing in particular against Montenegro having received his first start for the Three Lions.

In turn, it appears as though he has a very bright future ahead of him for club and country, but speculation remains rife over his future.

As noted by the Evening Standard, Chelsea hope to dismiss those question marks by offering him a £100,000-a-week contract, with the report noting that Bayern Munich failed with their attempts to sign him in January having had bids of up to £35m rejected.

While the financial aspect of such a deal will undoubtedly appeal to the teenager, he will also surely consider his hopes of playing regular football to gain experience and develop as a player.

If Chelsea can offer him that too, then it would seemingly be a no-brainer to stay. However, as he has struggled this season to cement his place in Maurizio Sarri’s starting line-up, throwing money at the issue as a potential solution may not work.

Time will tell if such an offer is made to Hudson-Odoi and if he accepts, but as seen with Jadon Sancho after his move to Borussia Dortmund last year, he has flourished in the Bundesliga and has taken his game to the next level.

That being said though, Hudson-Odoi is still playing a role at Chelsea and is being given early chances by Gareth Southgate, so he could be well advised to stay where he is and continue to fight for a starting berth, like so many players around his age should be doing anyway.