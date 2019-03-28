Confirmed: Man Utd name Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as permanent boss, contract length revealed

Man Utd have officially confirmed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been appointed their new permanent boss, signing a three-year deal.

The Norwegian tactician took charge on an interim basis in December, and has since led the Red Devils to 14 wins in his 19 games in charge.

That in turn has led to a resurgent United side being back in contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League, while they remain in the hunt for the Champions League as they face Barcelona in the quarter-finals next month.

Nevertheless, performances and the general atmosphere at Old Trafford have undoubtedly improved under Solskjaer’s stewardship, as he has helped key individuals find good form to help steer United back in the right direction.

As confirmed in their tweet below and club statement, he has now signed a three-year deal with United and will hope to end the season in strong fashion before planning the summer transfer window to strengthen his squad.

“From the first day I arrived, I felt at home at this special club,” said Solskjaer. “It was an honour to be a Manchester United player, and then to start my coaching career here. The last few months have been a fantastic experience and I want to thank all of the coaches, players and staff for the work we’ve done so far.

“This is the job that I always dreamed of doing and I’m beyond excited to have the chance to lead the club long-term and hopefully deliver the continued success that our amazing fans deserve.”

Several Man Utd players have come out in support of Solskjaer getting the job on a permanent basis in recent weeks, and so now their wish has come true as they’ll hope to continue the fine work they’ve done together over the past three months or so.

This will now come with a different level of pressure though, as the United legend must now prove that he can deliver in the long-term and construct a squad capable of competing for major honours.