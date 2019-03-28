Thibaut Courtois has welcomed the idea of being reunited with Eden Hazard at Real Madrid amid ongoing speculation over the Chelsea star’s future.

As noted by Marca, rumours continue to link the Blues talisman with a move to the Bernabeu this summer as part of Zinedine Zidane’s rebuild at the club.

Having failed to sufficiently fill the void left behind by Cristiano Ronaldo last summer, Los Blancos need a marquee signing to bolster their attack, and Hazard appears to fit the bill in that regard.

The 28-year-old has been in fine form this season, scoring 16 goals and providing 11 assists in 39 appearances for Chelsea.

However, as they continue to struggle to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League to leave their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League in the balance, it will surely raise question marks over Hazard’s future at Stamford Bridge.

While Chelsea fans certainly won’t appreciate what their former goalkeeper has to say, Courtois has opened the door to his compatriot joining him in the Spanish capital but admits that he doesn’t know if it’s a move that the two parties want to see happen this summer.

“Hazard is one of my best friends in football,” he is quoted as saying by Mundo Deportivo. “I don’t know if he is going to sign for Madrid, nor do I know if the club wants him, but for me he is one of the best in the world, he wants to come and as a friend I would like him to be here.”

Time will tell if Real Madrid do launch a move, and whether or not they can convince Chelsea to sell their leading figure, as the Blues will surely have no interest in allowing Hazard to leave.

Further, with their transfer ban still in place, it would be a disastrous decision to sell Hazard without being able to sign a capable replacement immediately, albeit a deal is already in place for Christian Pulisic to arrive from Borussia Dortmund this summer, as per BBC Sport.