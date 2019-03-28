€120m Barcelona target willing to take pay cut to try and force move through

Antoine Griezmann is reportedly eager to do what he can to try and secure a move to Barcelona this summer, including taking a pay cut.

The 28-year-old has been an influential figure for Atletico Madrid again this season, scoring 18 goals and providing eight assists in 39 appearances.

However, they look set to end the campaign empty-handed as they’re out of contention for the major trophies again, and that in turn could be forcing Griezmann to consider his options.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Frenchman is eager to try and move forward with a switch to the Nou Camp, with his release clause set to drop to €120m from July 1.

In order to do his part to try and make it happen, it’s claimed that he’s willing to accept a lesser salary package from the one he currently has at Atleti, in the hope that might reflect on him favourably with the Barcelona hierarchy as they consider their options this summer.

What is certain is that the Catalan giants need to bolster their attacking options ahead of next season, as they continue to over rely on stalwart Luis Suarez.

With a concerning lack of quality and depth for a European giant competing on multiple fronts year in and year out, there is certainly a void there that needs to be filled.

Whether it will be Griezmann that fills it or not remains to be seen, but he’s shown he can deliver consistently in La Liga, while also leading France on the international stage too.

In turn, he would be one for the immediate future and long term, given he only turned 28 last week.

The Daily Mail add that Luka Jovic and Marcus Rashford are also two targets for their attack, and so it seems Barcelona have a big decision to make this summer if Griezmann is indeed making himself available.