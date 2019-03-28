Video: Patrice Evra sends emotional message to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after he’s named Man United boss

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has sent an emotional video message to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer via Instagram today.

Watch below as the Frenchman seems genuinely overjoyed at the news that Solskjaer has been given the manager’s job at Old Trafford on a permanent basis.

Evra: “I am so happy today, for you Ole. You already know that! This is great news, the right decision, massive thanks to the people who made a decision, to Ole, to Mike Phelan, that kind person should be at the club, should never leave no matter what.” #mufc [Ig] pic.twitter.com/R99mnZ41tL — United Xtra (@utdxtra) March 28, 2019

This is likely to be a hugely popular choice with most fans, with Solskjaer working wonders in his short time in charge as interim manager.

The Norwegian also remains a club legend from his time as a United player, and Evra seems to speak for all MUFC supporters with this classy tribute in the video above.