Video: Patrice Evra sends emotional message to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after he’s named Man United boss

Manchester United FC
Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has sent an emotional video message to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer via Instagram today.

Watch below as the Frenchman seems genuinely overjoyed at the news that Solskjaer has been given the manager’s job at Old Trafford on a permanent basis.

This is likely to be a hugely popular choice with most fans, with Solskjaer working wonders in his short time in charge as interim manager.

The Norwegian also remains a club legend from his time as a United player, and Evra seems to speak for all MUFC supporters with this classy tribute in the video above.

