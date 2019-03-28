Former England striker announces his retirement from football aged 32

Ex-England and Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor has announced his official retirement from football after spending the season as a free agent.

The 32-year-old left Villa Park last summer after 17 years at the club and according to The Sun, he has now decided that the time is right to hang up his boots permanently.

Agbonlahor earned three caps for England at the height of his playing career and his place in Villa’s history books is confirmed as he still stands as the club’s record Premier League scorer on 75 goals.

In total, the former Three Lions star made 341 appearances in the famous Claret and Blue, making a name for himself in English football with his electrifying pace which made him a nightmare for opposing defences.

As per The Sun, Agbonlahor announced his decision on Wednesday by stating: “I haven’t made a big deal about it by posting anything on social media. But no, that is me done.”

He remains an avid Villa supporter and he has been impressed by his old club’s performances in the Championship this season, as they currently occupy the sixth spot in the league standings.

A return to the Premier League is still very possible for Dean Smith’s men, but they will have to secure their passage to the promised land via the playoffs, given the huge gap between themselves and the automatic promotion spots.

Agbonlahor has backed Villa to achieve their goal come May, insisting they should fear no one given the form they are in at the moment.

“The way they are playing at the moment, they are flying,” he added, as per The Sun.

“If you asked every Villa fan they’re buzzing at the moment about the team and their chances of promotion.

“The way they are playing they should not be scared of anyone.”

He also sent a final farewell message to Villa fans on social media, which read: “The time has come to officially retire and watch Aston Villa as a fan!!!

“I wanna say thank you to all the supporters the staff I have worked with at a great club and my ex-teammates.”