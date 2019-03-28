Former Premier League footballer reveals he got arrested celebrating England call-up

Former Reading striker Dave Kitson has revealed that he got arrested after celebrating his England call-up, and was subsequently dropped.

Kitson scored 54 goals in 135 games for the Royals in his first stint with them between 2003 and 2008, while they were flying high in the Premier League.

However, after getting the nod from Fabio Capello to be part of the England squad, he made a right mess of his chance of making his international duty by getting arrested while celebrating the news.

“I was the top English Premier League goalscorer by Christmas and as such Fabio Capello had added me to his squad,” he told The Sun.

“Unfortunately I made the rash decision to celebrate my call-up with a couple of players and a few friends and managed to get myself arrested.

“By the time the police released me from the cell in the morning the squad list had been revised.

“And, true to Capello’s promise the England squad would have a new strict code of discipline under his tenure, my name had been removed.”

Not the smartest of moves aye Dave…