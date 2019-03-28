Eden Hazard Real Madrid transfer edges closer as Chelsea star gets house sorted in Spanish capital

Chelsea star Eden Hazard’s transfer to Real Madrid reportedly seems to be moving closer as he sorts out getting a house in the Spanish capital.

This is according to Don Balon, who suggest property for the Belgium international in Madrid is more or less done, and that the signing as a whole is ‘in the bag’.

Hazard’s contract with Chelsea will expire at the end of next season and there’s been little sign that he’s going to renew with the Blues, who have endured another frustrating campaign.

Having dropped out of the Champions League last season, Chelsea look no more likely to climb back into the top four this term, and also don’t look among the favourites to win the Europa League under struggling manager Maurizio Sarri.

One couldn’t blame Hazard too much for wanting to try a move to a bigger club, with Real Madrid looking likely to rebuild in a big way this summer after the exciting recent return of Zinedine Zidane as manager.

Don Balon add that Real could try to persuade Chelsea to sell the 28-year-old by including James Rodriguez or Mateo Kovacic in the deal.

This is due to the fact that CFC face a potential transfer ban this summer, so would be unable to replace Hazard if they simply sold him to Los Blancos.