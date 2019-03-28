‘He deserves it’ – Man United fans universally welcome Solskjaer’s appointment as the club’s new permanent boss

Manchester United supporters have taken to social media in their droves to celebrate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s new three-year contract as manager.

The club have announced on Thursday that the Norwegian has earned the permanent role after a hugely successful three-month caretaker spell in charge of the first team squad.

The Red Devils have won 14 of their 18 matches with Solskjaer at the helm, re-emerging as contenders for a place in the Premier League’s top four and arriving in the last eight of the Champions League.

Two defeats at the hands of Arsenal and Wolves before the international break planted the first seeds of doubt over whether or not the club would gamble on tying him down to a permanent contract, but United officials have already seen enough to put their faith in Solskjaer for the next three years.

United fans are universally welcoming his appointment on Twitter, writing messages wishing him ‘good luck’ and insisting that he ‘deserves it’ after making such a huge impact at the club in such a short period of time.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær deserves the job and good luck to him! Understands the principles and standard at Manchester United and has shown promise of what he can do. Happier times ahead. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) March 28, 2019

As a United player, Solskjaer cemented his status as a club legend by scoring 126 goals in 366 appearances, including the famous winner against Bayern Munich in the 1999 Champions League final.

He has restored some of that feel good factor at Theatre of Dreams since succeeding Jose Mourinho and now he has been given the chance to write a new chapter into the club’s illustrious history.

Supporters will now hope that that the Red Devils can begin to build towards a title challenge next season, with a huge summer transfer window now on the horizon during which Solskjaer will surely be given a sizeable war chest.

OLE IS AT THE WHEEL ? Manchester United appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as permanent manager ? pic.twitter.com/7T2zwzmDM0 — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) March 28, 2019

Solskjaer 100% deserves the job. He’s restored the culture and identity of Manchester United. The last 3 months have been the best period supporting the club since Sir Alex’s final season in charge. Mike Phelan and the rest of the coaching staff deserve huge credit too! #mufc — United Xtra (@utdxtra) March 28, 2019

It’s official!! Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been handed a 3 year contract. So happy with this ???? ???????? pic.twitter.com/TGBol2SkqO — Totally Man Utd™ (@TotallyMUFC) March 28, 2019

Manchester United appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as permanent manager! ? “Ole’s at the wheel…full time!” ? pic.twitter.com/6KDasCaNFp — 90min (@90min_Football) March 28, 2019

And Solskjaer has one it won it!!! The full time gig that is ?? good call and good to have the band back together permanently ?? — Matt ovens (@Mattovens1) March 28, 2019

I honestly don’t know if there is an ex-United player who would have made me happier to be appointed manager than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. For years, I’ve dreamt of him managing @ManUtd and today its official. Good God I hope it’s a success. #OlesAtTheWheel — Nate @ FRUK (@NateFRUK) March 28, 2019