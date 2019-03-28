Liverpool given double boost in potential transfer raid on Chelsea

Liverpool look to have been given two pieces of good news in their rumoured pursuit of the transfer of Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Kicker claim the Reds have held talks with the agent of the England international, whose future has been up in the air for some time now.

Hudson-Odoi has also been linked with Liverpool’s rivals Manchester United in a recent report from the Times, though the Evening Standard have reported on Chelsea’s willingness to offer him big money to sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

In a double piece of good news for Liverpool, however, the Sun claim both that Chelsea have not had any talks with Hudson-Odoi over a new contract, and that Man Utd are not in the running for him, despite transfer gossip to the contrary.

LFC seems an ideal destination for Hudson-Odoi, who would surely get more playing time under a manager in Jurgen Klopp who has shown his willingness to trust and develop young talent.

The 18-year-old could also make a fine addition for Klopp’s side due to the dip in form of Mohamed Salah out wide this season.

If the Sun’s claims are correct, it certainly looks like the player is heading towards being more available and easily attainable this summer – so Liverpool fans will hope their club is on alert.