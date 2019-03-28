Bid made: Manchester United blow Barcelona out of the water with £98m transfer offer

Manchester United have reportedly made it ‘impossible’ for Barcelona to compete for the transfer of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho this summer.

The Catalan giants had been interested in Sancho after his remarkable rise in the Bundesliga, but it now seems a move back to England may be the most likely.

That’s because, according to Sport, Barcelona have abandoned their interest to focus on other targets after Man Utd made Dortmund an offer of £98million for the talented 19-year-old.

That will apparently be too much for Barca to contemplate paying, with Sport’s report suggesting United will now be major favourites for Sancho’s signature.

The England international makes sense as a target for the Red Devils, who could do with more in attack after the disappointing form of Alexis Sanchez since he joined last season.

On current form, Sancho looks a significant upgrade and like the type of player who could really shine in this fast and direct attack-minded side put together by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was confirmed as the club’s new permanent manager on Thursday.

‘We’ve been discussing how to take the club forward. We’ll do some business this summer,’ he said at his press conference today, as quoted by Kris Voakes.

Ole: "When I got the job we were 11 points behind 4th. Now we've given ourselves the chance to be top 4… even top 3. We've been discussing how to take the club forward. We'll do some business this summer." #MUFC — Kris Voakes (@krisvoakes) March 28, 2019

United fans will hope that means Sancho is on the agenda, with the teenager certainly one of Europe’s most exciting talents right now.

