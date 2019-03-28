Jose Mourinho linked with shock return to Premier League management as PSG role slips away

Jose Mourinho could return to the Premier League this summer with Everton, who are now reportedly one of the frontrunners to secure his services.

The Portuguese boss has been out of work since being sacked by Manchester United in December, following a poor run of results at the start of the 2018-19 campaign.

Mourinho’s last year at Old Trafford was blighted by off the field issues and rumoured unrest in the dressing room, with United’s style of play often coming under scrutiny in addition.

The 56-year-old’s previous job at Chelsea ended in a similar fashion and it now appears that his powers at the top level of the game are dwindling, but he has still received plenty of interest from a wide range of top clubs since the turn of the year.

According to Sky Sports, there are three clubs currently in the race to land Mourinho, including Everton, which raises the possibility of a shock swift return to the Premier League.

The Toffees’ billionaire owner Farhad Moshiri has huge ambitions for the club going forward and the 2018 summer transfer window proved he is not afraid to release funds to the man in charge if it means strengthening the current squad.

Everton are also reportedly making plans for a new stadium, with their sights set on breaking the monopoly of the top six in England and appointing Mourinho would be another huge statement of intent.

Sky Sports reports that the major sticking point in a possible deal could be Mourinho’s wage demands though, with his last role at a lesser European club being with Porto back in 2004.

Paris Saint Germain are also still being touted as his possible his next destination, but that role seems to have slipped away already, given the fact that the club has already given Thomas Tuchel their backing for at least one more year.

Meanwhile, Mourinho’s former club Inter Milan have been listed as odds on favourites and he would be a popular appointment at the San Siro given his Champions League winning exploits with the club in 2010.

A return to the Premier League seemed impossible for the ever controversial tactician a few months ago, but this latest story might suggest that English football has not seen the last of Mourinho after all.