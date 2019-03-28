Ole Gunnar Solskjaer given message over potential £90m Manchester United transfer

Manchester United may struggle to land Kalidou Koulibaly this summer after a strong message from Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti over a transfer.

The Italian tactician seems absolutely adamant that Koulibaly will not be sold at the end of this season, despite plenty of talk linking the Senegal international with a move away from Old Trafford.

Koulibaly has been immense in his time in Serie A, and would clearly make sense as a priority target to strengthen an area of weakness in this United squad.

United were linked by the Mirror with an interest in the £90million-rated Koulibaly earlier this season, and have also more recently been linked with similar players, such as Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Ancelotti, however, seems eager to get the message out there that his star player is not someone who will be up for grabs this summer as he insists Napoli have no financial need to sell.

‘The big names will all remain, Napoli is not forced to sell and make capital gains. Also, Koulibaly? Absolutely, from here he does not move,’ Ancelotti has been quoted by the Metro.