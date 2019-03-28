Liverpool hold talks over beating Manchester United to €50m transfer

Liverpool have reportedly had conversations with the agent of Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi over a potential transfer to Anfield.

The exciting young England international has been the subject of much speculation of late after a fine breakthrough season at Stamford Bridge, even if he hasn’t played as much as he could have.

Having recently made his full debut for the senior England side, it’s little surprise Hudson-Odoi is now in demand, with Kicker claiming Liverpool have been in touch about a possible deal.

Sport Bild also continue to link the talented 18-year-old with Bayern Munich, but state that Chelsea have set an asking price of €50million to let the player go this summer.

Hudson-Odoi’s contract will be up at the end of next season, which certainly puts Chelsea under pressure.

Liverpool could do well to snap this young talent up, with the Reds arguably in need of more options as alternatives to the likes of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, both of whom have suffered dips in form this season.

The Times have also claimed Manchester United are looking to bid for the Blues ace this summer, and Liverpool would do well to prevent one of their biggest rivals landing one of English football’s most exciting prospects.

Hudson-Odoi could clearly also make an impact at United, who are in need of an upgrade on last season’s flop signing Alexis Sanchez.