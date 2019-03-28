Liverpool star may force summer transfer with Serie A trio poised to swoop

Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren has reportedly emerged as a summer transfer target for AS Roma, Napoli and AC Milan.

The Croatian has spent the last five years of his career at Anfield, having joined the club from Southampton in 2014. His current deal is set to expire in 2021, but he has found regular playing time hard to come by this term.

According to The Sun, the 29-year-old may force a transfer when the market reopens, after falling way down the pecking order under Jurgen Klopp.

The Sun reports that Serie A trio Roma, Napoli and Milan are all poised to swoop for his signature this summer, as they prepare for major squad changes with several of their own players being the subjects of transfer links.

Napoli are making plans for life without Kalidou Koulibaly, who has a long line of top European clubs monitoring his situation, while Roma are wary of losing star defender Kostas Manolas.

Milan, meanwhile, have several targets in mind as they aim to bring in reinforcements ahead of the 2019-20 campaign and Lovren is near the top of their list.

The Liverpool star played a key role in Croatia’s run to the World Cup final in 2018, but at club level, he has had to play a back-up role behind Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez this season.

Lovren has also struggled to maintain full fitness, suffering a string of niggling injuries which have restricted him to just nine Premier League appearances during Liverpool’s title charge.

The ex-Southampton stalwart may be best advised to move on later in the year and Italy could be the ideal destination for him to thrive and rediscover his best form.

It remains to be seen whether or not Liverpool will be willing to listen to any offers, but the interest is certainly there for a defender that still has plenty to offer at the top level of the game.