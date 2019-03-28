Manchester United given huge Jadon Sancho transfer boost thanks to verbal agreement elsewhere

Manchester United may be glad to see that it looks like things are moving along nicely for Borussia Dortmund to seal the transfer of David Neres, who could be a replacement for Jadon Sancho.

The Red Devils have long been linked with a move for Sancho, and it seems Dortmund are now in the hunt for an in-form young winger who could be a perfect like-for-like replacement in that position.

UOL Esporte claim Neres even has a verbal agreement for Ajax to let him go this summer, so this deal could very much be on ahead of next season.

United will surely feel this gives them a better chance of landing Sancho, following a report from the Sun that they’d opened talks over a deal for the England international.

Dortmund will obviously be keen not to lose the 19-year-old, who looks to have a very bright future in the game, but have shown in the past that they will sell top young talent for big money if offers come along.